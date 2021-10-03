APS considering raising its rates for electricity bills

The proposed increase would bring the company millions of dollars, but there is way customers can voice their concerns -13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service is proposing a 5% rate increase, which would net them over $169 million a year, and affect over 2.7 million customers.

On Monday Oct. 4 at 9:00 a.m., the Arizona Corperation Commission is holding a hearing, which will go on for three days.

But on Monday, people can call in to voice their concerns over the rate hike. One group urging people to call in is the Arizona Public Interest Research group.

The groups' executive director, Diane Brown says that people have been upset about a potential increase for over a year.

“Over the last year APS rate payers from across the state have provided public comment and have submitted letters to the Arizona Corporation Commission letting them know that they don’t want APS to raise rates yet again,” Brown said.

The group also told us that the decisions made on the case won’t just be impacting customers.

“Decisions in the APS rate case range from the return on equity, which can have an impact on how much shareholders benefit over how much rate payers benefit.”

Customers have the ability to call into the meeting on Monday, the number to call is 1-866-705-2554.