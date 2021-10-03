CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble in the red zone hurts Lions in 24-14 loss to Bears

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions struggled in the red zone during a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. On five drives inside the Chicago 20, the Lions scored one touchdown. It was the eighth straight loss for Detroit since it rallied for a 34-30 victory at Chicago on Dec. 6. The Lions almost stopped their slide last weekend against Baltimore, but Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory. Goff says the Lions have to keep believing in each other in order to turn around their season.

Justin Fields' first-career start against the Browns last week gave some the idea that the Lions would be able to take advantage of the young quarterback on this Sunday. Fields — who finished 6-for-20 with 68 passing yards and nine sacks against Cleveland — was hardly a focal point of the offense on Chicago's opening drive, and it made every bit of difference in opening up the entire offense.
