What We Learned: Week 7 of high school football season

With the first seven weeks of the Ohio high school football regular season in the books, league championship pictures are coming into a sharper focus, and the cream of the crop in individual performance is also emerging.

Many things remain to be determined, but here is some of what we've learned entering what will be a pivotal Week 8 in northwest Ohio.

TRAC deja vu: Although they might have been humbled a bit over the past 14 months, anyone who thought that Central Catholic and Whitmer had lost their joint status as “The Big Two” in the Three Rivers Athletic League was mistaken.

During a coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, Whitmer sank to an uncharacteristic 1-5 overall (1-4 TRAC) finish last year. A young roster and a few key injuries had the Panthers suddenly looking vulnerable.

Central's Fighting Irish had two 2020 games scrubbed because of a virus quarantine, but closed the “irregular” season ranked No. 2 in the Division II poll. Coach Greg Dempsey's team seemed to have been firing on all cylinders after playoff wins over Northview (48-0) and TRAC rival St. Francis de Sales (50-6), but then saw an abrupt end to its postseason hopes in a 16-14 home loss to Avon Lake.

When the Irish opened the 2021 season with a 33-10 home loss to Division I state power Lakewood St. Edward, and followed by losing 24-14 at Cleveland Benedictine in Week 2, Central was on a three-game losing streak for the first time under Dempsey since dropping its final two games in 2010 and its opener in 2011. The only other three-game skid for Dempsey since he took the Irish reins in 2000 came in weeks 2-4 during Central’s 3-7 season in 2003.

While improved teams at Fremont Ross and Findlay were projected to join the TRAC title chase this year, the Irish and Panthers have rebounded with authority, and their upcoming meeting on Friday at Central appears to again be the matchup that will decide the conference title.

Ross (6-1, 3-1) lost 34-14 at Findlay, a team that both Central (41-6 in Week 4) and Whitmer (40-6 in Week 5) handled easily.

Since the TRAC began play in 2011, the Irish are 119-20 overall and 66-5 in TRAC games, while Whitmer has gone 95-29, 60-12. The Irish have won seven conference crowns (2013-16, 2018-20) and the Panthers captured the other three (2011-12, 2017). Central holds a 6-3 head-to-head edge over Whitmer in TRAC play.

Because of a coronavirus cancellation last year, the teams did not meet for the first time since 1994. In that 25-year span, the Irish held a 15-10 advantage in what developed into northwest Ohio's top annual matchup by 2012, when both teams finished 14-1.

That year, Whitmer pounded the Irish 42-0 in Week 10 of the regular season before advancing to the Division I state final, where the Panthers fell to Cincinnati Moeller, 20-12. That humbling shutout at home to Whitmer was Central's only setback in a season that ended in a Division II state championship.

While Friday's upcoming resumption of the rivalry may not have the same degree of luster that the 2012 game or several subsequent matchups had, it appears to again pit the area's top football teams against one another.

Whitmer (6-1, 4-0) had its only loss in Week 2 at Dublin Jerome, 28-23, and the Panthers have used a potent and balanced offense along with superb defense to outscore foes 276-95. They have rolled past TRAC foes St. Francis (36-6), Findlay, St. John's Jesuit (38-7), and Lima Senior (41-14).

Central (5-2, 4-0) snapped its three-game losing streak with a 28-0 shutout win at Olentangy Orange, and has romped to conference victories over Findlay, St. John's (38-0), Lima Senior (43-12), and Clay (60-0).

After Whitmer topped Central 21-14 and won the TRAC in 2017, the Irish took the next two contests, 21-0 in 2018 and 42-14 in 2019.

Back on top: With its big 42-20 win at Perrysburg on Friday, Anthony Wayne has likely reclaimed its position as the king of the Northern Lakes League after a one-year interruption.

The Generals (5-2, 4-0 NLL) have regrouped after opening the season with consecutive losses to TRAC members Findlay (24-14) and St. John's (22-20), losing the latter on the final play of the game to the Titans.

AW rebounded by recording four straight shutouts, blanking Clay (41-0) from the TRAC, and then Maumee (56-0), Southview (48-0), and Bowling Green (28-0) in league play before topping the defending NLL-champion Yellow Jackets (4-3, 3-1) last Friday.

Aside from the stingy defense, which has become Anthony Wayne’s chief strength, a balanced offense has emerged, highlighted by running back Joe Caswell (127 carries, 1,020 yards, 16 TDs).

AW's top remaining matchup appears to be in Week 9 (Oct. 15) against improved Northview (5-2, 4-0), but the upstart Wildcats must first face their biggest test Friday against visiting Perrysburg.

Prior to the Yellow Jackets’ NLL title last year, the Generals had won the previous three league championships (2017-19) without a single league loss, that after their surprise run to the Division II state semifinals in 2016, when Springfield won the NLL title.

3-way NBC title chase: For those who had been expecting a Week-10 showdown for the Northern Buckeye Conference title between defending champion Otsego and perennial NBC power Eastwood (at Otsego, Oct. 22), that might still be the case.

But, after a 20-year drought ended last Friday, there is a new wrinkle in the championship chase.

Highlighted by the spectacular rushing performance of junior back Mason Oliver, host Elmwood held off a late Eastwood comeback bid to take a 56-49 victory that kept the Royals (5-1, 2-1) in contention.

Oliver, who had set a single-game school rushing record with 347 yards in Elmwood's opener against Van Buren this season, outdid himself along with the Eastwood defense on Friday. He carried 36 times for 355 yards, including four touchdowns on runs of 18, 2, 46, and 30 yards

It was enough — barely — for the Royals to hang on and take their first win over the Eagles since Sept. 8, 2000 (16-14 win) in the Battle of the Woods rivalry. For the first time in two decades, Elmwood players enthusiastically reclaimed the traveling Log trophy.

Elmwood's only loss came in Week 5, when preseason favorite Otsego rallied for a late 16-12 win at home.

The Knights, ranked third in the latest Division V state poll, advanced to the D-V state semifinals last season before falling to perennial state power Kirtland.

Provided it gets past Genoa and Woodmore as expected in Weeks 8 and 9, Otsego would bid for its second straight outright NBC title at home against Eastwood (6-1, 3-1), which was ranked No. 8 in last week's D-V state poll.

But, if the Eagles win out, including a victory at Otsego in Week 10, the NBC could finish in a three-way tie.

Streaking to No. 1?: As the season has progressed, the Archbold Blue Streaks (7-0, 4-0) have appeared unstoppable in their quest for a third straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship.

The Streaks of coach David Dominique shared the league title with Liberty Center in 2019 and won an outright crown last year.

With senior third-year quarterback DJ Newman consistently producing with his superb pass-run skill at a level worthy of Ohio Division VI offensive player of the year consideration, Archbold also seems to have all the complementary tools to make a deep D-VI playoff run.

Soon, the Streaks, ranked No. 3 in last week's state poll, might also have an even bigger target on their backs.

Defending D-VI state champion Coldwater (6-1), ranked No. 1 last week, lost 21-14 to St. Henry in Midwest Athletic Conference play last Friday. That setback, coupled with No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye falling 30-23 to Lima Central Catholic on Friday, might elevate Archbold to a No. 1 state ranking when the new Associated Press poll is released Monday.

With Newman rushing 80 times for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns and completing 85 of his 122 passes for 1,199 yards and 17 TDs, the Blue Streaks have outgained foes 404-179 in per-game yardage and outscored them 275-53 through seven games.

The Streaks close the regular season with NWOAL matchups against Swanton (0-7, 0-4) at home on Friday, at rival Wauseon (5-2, 3-1) on Oct. 15, and at home against Patrick Henry (5-2, 3-1) on Oct. 22.