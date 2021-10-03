Belmont Park Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

1st-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.380, 46.000, 1:09.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.960. Trainer: Claude McGaughey III. Winner: B M, 5, by Point of Entry-Fab Flowers. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Flower Point123523-½3-12-21-¾L. Saez1.95. Madeleine Must121344-14-13-½2-3¾J. Rosario2.90. Honey Cake121411-21-2½1-hd3-1½M. Franco1.90. Sosua125132-12-½4-34-1¼J. Ortiz3.80. Too...