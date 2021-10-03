Gophers replay: A look back at the win over Purdue
The recap: Returning to Big Ten play after going 2-1 in the nonconference portion of their schedule, the Gophers used a strong second half to edge the Boilermakers during a rain-filled Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trey Potts' 4-yard TD run 1:10 into the third quarter — set up by Tanner Morgan's 54-yard bomb to Mike Brown-Stephens on the first play after halftime — put the Gophers up 17-13. Matthew Trickett kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter for a 20-13 lead, and Tyler Nubin's interception at the Minnesota 27-yard line with 47 seconds left secured the victory.
