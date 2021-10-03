Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 3
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.”Warren County COVID Oct. 3, update reports 23 new cases
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 194,919
- Total Positive – 4,584
- Percent Positive – 2.35%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.44%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,151 (-26)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 246
- Patients in ICU – 525 (+0)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 201,610 (+267)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,641
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 25,478,584
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 107,640
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 456,925
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.74%
|3.66%
|3.69%
|Central New York
|5.20%
|5.18%
|5.19%
|Finger Lakes
|4.38%
|4.37%
|4.39%
|Long Island
|3.09%
|2.99%
|2.97%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.46%
|2.37%
|2.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.72%
|4.98%
|4.94%
|New York City
|1.42%
|1.37%
|1.34%
|North Country
|5.62%
|5.59%
|5.56%
|Southern Tier
|3.45%
|3.40%
|3.30%
|Western New York
|4.32%
|4.33%
|4.31%
|Statewide
|2.52%
|2.45%
|2.44%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Bronx
|1.39%
|1.32%
|1.31%
|Kings
|1.58%
|1.53%
|1.49%
|New York
|1.12%
|1.08%
|1.05%
|Queens
|1.45%
|1.41%
|1.34%
|Richmond
|1.65%
|1.60%
|1.69%
Yesterday, 4,584 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,421,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|29,378
|109
|Allegany
|4,217
|20
|Broome
|22,780
|78
|Cattaraugus
|7,056
|35
|Cayuga
|8,199
|15
|Chautauqua
|11,659
|72
|Chemung
|9,788
|67
|Chenango
|4,359
|21
|Clinton
|6,163
|37
|Columbia
|4,822
|17
|Cortland
|5,041
|26
|Delaware
|3,264
|32
|Dutchess
|34,519
|63
|Erie
|101,835
|329
|Essex
|2,088
|6
|Franklin
|3,839
|15
|Fulton
|5,748
|37
|Genesee
|6,431
|26
|Greene
|4,143
|13
|Hamilton
|415
|1
|Herkimer
|6,256
|25
|Jefferson
|7,947
|44
|Lewis
|3,369
|21
|Livingston
|5,402
|14
|Madison
|5,715
|24
|Monroe
|80,439
|187
|Montgomery
|5,380
|17
|Nassau
|209,987
|205
|Niagara
|22,876
|80
|NYC
|1,070,000
|1,188
|Oneida
|26,939
|120
|Onondaga
|48,409
|286
|Ontario
|8,871
|25
|Orange
|55,659
|90
|Orleans
|3,937
|29
|Oswego
|10,398
|74
|Otsego
|4,310
|18
|Putnam
|12,090
|20
|Rensselaer
|13,879
|56
|Rockland
|51,729
|83
|Saratoga
|19,114
|44
|Schenectady
|15,782
|44
|Schoharie
|2,181
|17
|Schuyler
|1,374
|7
|Seneca
|2,598
|5
|St. Lawrence
|9,456
|53
|Steuben
|9,110
|66
|Suffolk
|232,788
|432
|Sullivan
|8,050
|16
|Tioga
|4,637
|26
|Tompkins
|6,197
|28
|Ulster
|16,737
|24
|Warren
|4,953
|21
|Washington
|4,209
|13
|Wayne
|7,385
|41
|Westchester
|142,030
|88
|Wyoming
|4,079
|24
|Yates
|1,456
|10
Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,641. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:School board group asks government for protection from threats over mask mandates
|County
|New Deaths
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|4
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Wyoming
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 32,673 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 35,135 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
| Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
| Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|751,131
|803
|690,933
|905
|Central New York
|586,491
|575
|544,176
|659
|Finger Lakes
|764,282
|909
|710,180
|1,136
|Long Island
|1,881,136
|3,341
|1,664,882
|4,467
|Mid-Hudson
|1,459,621
|1,940
|1,294,811
|2,308
|Mohawk Valley
|293,414
|301
|271,567
|412
|New York City
|6,672,059
|22,379
|5,913,984
|22,825
|North Country
|272,325
|187
|246,047
|321
|Southern Tier
|391,103
|494
|361,003
|555
|Western New York
|837,794
|1,744
|766,022
|1,547
|Statewide
|13,909,356
|32,673
|12,463,605
|35,135
