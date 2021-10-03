CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 3

By WROC Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axRjb_0cG3MXT000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 194,919
  • Total Positive – 4,584
  • Percent Positive – 2.35%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.44%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,151 (-26)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 246
  • Patients in ICU – 525 (+0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 201,610 (+267)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,641

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,478,584
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 107,640
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 456,925
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021
Capital Region 3.74% 3.66% 3.69%
Central New York 5.20% 5.18% 5.19%
Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.37% 4.39%
Long Island 3.09% 2.99% 2.97%
Mid-Hudson 2.46% 2.37% 2.34%
Mohawk Valley 4.72% 4.98% 4.94%
New York City 1.42% 1.37% 1.34%
North Country 5.62% 5.59% 5.56%
Southern Tier 3.45% 3.40% 3.30%
Western New York 4.32% 4.33% 4.31%
Statewide 2.52% 2.45% 2.44%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021
Bronx 1.39% 1.32% 1.31%
Kings 1.58% 1.53% 1.49%
New York 1.12% 1.08% 1.05%
Queens 1.45% 1.41% 1.34%
Richmond 1.65% 1.60% 1.69%

Yesterday, 4,584 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,421,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 29,378 109
Allegany 4,217 20
Broome 22,780 78
Cattaraugus 7,056 35
Cayuga 8,199 15
Chautauqua 11,659 72
Chemung 9,788 67
Chenango 4,359 21
Clinton 6,163 37
Columbia 4,822 17
Cortland 5,041 26
Delaware 3,264 32
Dutchess 34,519 63
Erie 101,835 329
Essex 2,088 6
Franklin 3,839 15
Fulton 5,748 37
Genesee 6,431 26
Greene 4,143 13
Hamilton 415 1
Herkimer 6,256 25
Jefferson 7,947 44
Lewis 3,369 21
Livingston 5,402 14
Madison 5,715 24
Monroe 80,439 187
Montgomery 5,380 17
Nassau 209,987 205
Niagara 22,876 80
NYC 1,070,000 1,188
Oneida 26,939 120
Onondaga 48,409 286
Ontario 8,871 25
Orange 55,659 90
Orleans 3,937 29
Oswego 10,398 74
Otsego 4,310 18
Putnam 12,090 20
Rensselaer 13,879 56
Rockland 51,729 83
Saratoga 19,114 44
Schenectady 15,782 44
Schoharie 2,181 17
Schuyler 1,374 7
Seneca 2,598 5
St. Lawrence 9,456 53
Steuben 9,110 66
Suffolk 232,788 432
Sullivan 8,050 16
Tioga 4,637 26
Tompkins 6,197 28
Ulster 16,737 24
Warren 4,953 21
Washington 4,209 13
Wayne 7,385 41
Westchester 142,030 88
Wyoming 4,079 24
Yates 1,456 10

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,641. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Cattaraugus 1
Chautauqua 1
Cortland 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 3
Kings 4
Livingston 1
Manhattan 1
Monroe 1
Nassau 1
Niagara 2
Onondaga 1
Orange 1
Oswego 1
Queens 2
Rensselaer 1
Schenectady 1
St. Lawrence 1
Steuben 1
Suffolk 2
Ulster 1
Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 32,673 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 35,135 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 751,131 803 690,933 905
Central New York 586,491 575 544,176 659
Finger Lakes 764,282 909 710,180 1,136
Long Island 1,881,136 3,341 1,664,882 4,467
Mid-Hudson 1,459,621 1,940 1,294,811 2,308
Mohawk Valley 293,414 301 271,567 412
New York City 6,672,059 22,379 5,913,984 22,825
North Country 272,325 187 246,047 321
Southern Tier 391,103 494 361,003 555
Western New York 837,794 1,744 766,022 1,547
Statewide 13,909,356 32,673 12,463,605 35,135

