The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO