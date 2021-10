SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five years ago on October 7, 2016, Hurricane Matthew began to brush the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as a Category 2 storm with 105 mph sustained wind. Some of the greatest effects were felt during the overnight hours. While it was not a direct hit to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, the impacts from this storm created some of […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO