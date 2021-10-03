This sleek yet grungy electric superbike carries distinct Mad Max meets Batman of the future vibes!
Aerodynamic design, balanced aesthetics, and the beastly persona of this electric superbike are so badass, I want to ride it right now!. The Mad Max franchise has given automotive designers more than one reason to explore the craziness possible with anything on wheels. The outrageous designs fueled by the high octane action are the perfect recipe for the adrenaline rush, and every automotive enthusiast can’t help but long for more. That’s what keeps us all excited here at Yanko Design and no matter how crazy two-wheels we’ve seen in the past, we keep coming back for more.www.yankodesign.com
