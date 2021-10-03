CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern next week brings increasing rain chances

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday evening! Summer made a return to us today. Many saw high temperatures in the mid 80s. We'll stay relatively warm tonight. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s. This workweek, we head into a very unsettled weather pattern. The good news is...

