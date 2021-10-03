CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Lamont: More than 10 percent of executive branch state employees have not been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Sandra Diamond Fox
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — More than 10 percent of executive branch state employees have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Gov. Ned Lamont in a news release Sunday. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, about 23,000 or 74 percent of executive branch state employees are fully vaccinated; about 5,000 or 15 percent will receive weekly testing; and about 3,000 or 11 percent are noncompliant.

