CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Shaheen: Tropical cyclone batters Oman and Iran, killing 13

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 13 people have been killed after tropical cyclone Shaheen battered parts of Oman and Iran. There was widespread flooding along Oman's northern coast as the storm made landfall on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 150km/h (93 mph). Omani authorities reported the deaths of seven...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Death toll in Philippines storm rises to 19

The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods across the Philippines has risen to at least 19, authorities said Thursday, linking the extreme rainfall to climate change. Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu dumped more than a month's worth of rain in two days as it swept across...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.Philippine authorities say they are still investigating a further 11 deaths that may have been caused by the tropical storm Kompasu, which triggered landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the northern tip of the Asia-Pacific islands on Monday.Another 14 people have been reported missing in the Philippines.Kompasu also left one person dead in Hong Kong as it reached typhoon strength while crossing open sea south of the Chinese city on Wednesday. Kompasu returned to tropical storm strength after making landfall on the Chinese island province of Hainan and weakened further as it headed out to sea and toward northern Vietnam on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy