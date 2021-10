OLYMPIA - Those Washington state workers impacted by the state vaccine mandate deadline later this month are out of time if they plan to meet the requirement imposed by the state's governor. Monday is the last day for workers to get the shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the deadline. Those getting vaccinated for the first time on Monday will have to find a location administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO