CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OAKLAND COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy