Bruins roster looks capable and likely to be in the playoff mix

As they wind down training camp, the 2021-22 Bruins offer little in the way of lineup intrigue. With two preseason games left before the Oct. 16 puck drop against Dallas, it’s fair to say no prospects have made enough of a charge to steal the jobs of the veteran players general manager Don Sweeney brought in last summer. No one is pushing Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, Derek Forbort, Tomas Nosek, or Linus Ullmark off the roster. That’s not a surprise, either. It would have been a heavy lift for any prospect to crack this team.