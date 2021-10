Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Claiming four points during a de facto Derby Week is a positive step for a group that was lacking answers for much of the season. The postseason is likely out of reach for Gerhard Struber and company, but, at this stage, there was never much hope, just a fool’s hope. Nevertheless, the grinding schedule continues. Pride is at stake and, perhaps, a spot on next year’s roster.

