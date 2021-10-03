Match report: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Columbus Crew

Jack Elliott, Alejandro Bedoya, and Leon Flach were all on target as the ten men of the Philadelphia Union defeated Columbus Crew 3-0 at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Kai Wagner was dismissed after his second yellow card in the 64th minute with the Union leading 2-0. But Andre Blake was at his best, saving a penalty kick in the 75th minute and making a top class save on Darlington Nagbe soon after as the Union kept their clean sheet.