CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Match report: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Columbus Crew

By Mike Servedio
phillysoccerpage.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Elliott, Alejandro Bedoya, and Leon Flach were all on target as the ten men of the Philadelphia Union defeated Columbus Crew 3-0 at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Kai Wagner was dismissed after his second yellow card in the 64th minute with the Union leading 2-0. But Andre Blake was at his best, saving a penalty kick in the 75th minute and making a top class save on Darlington Nagbe soon after as the Union kept their clean sheet.

phillysoccerpage.net

Comments / 0

Related
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United: Rate and React

It was an absolute dud of a performance from Atlanta United in this one. Philadelphia Union dominated the Five Stripes for the majority of the match while Gonzalo Pineda’s side struggled to create much of anything. It was a deserved win for the home side and a tough result for Atlanta.
MLS
Porterville Recorder

Columbus Crew beat LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul 2-0 in Campeones Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo's own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup. Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a header to seal it. Cruz Azul...
MLS
Derrick

Jack Elliott, Alejandro Bedoya help Union beat Crew 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday. Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
10TV

Union beat Crew 3-0, hurting defending champ's playoff bid

PHILADELPHIA — Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday. Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Union 3 vs Crew 0, Final

90+5’ - Corner for the crew is sent in and the cleared out. Final whistle Union scrap out the win and are now in third place. 90+4’ - Monteiro draws a foul after he was taken down near centerfield. Union get the game back underway and send it deep into Crew’s side of the field.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Quinn Sullivan
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Kai Wagner
Person
Evan Bush
Person
Anthony Fontana
Person
Darlington Nagbe
Person
Alvas Powell
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Jim Curtin
phillysoccerpage.net

CASA Soccer League: Matchweek 4 – Fall 2021

Philadelphia’s largest soccer league is back in swing and another wild week of CASA Soccer League action is in the books. Battles for the top spots and goals galore are just another weekend of excitement in this massive competition bringing players and fans together week in and week out!. As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy