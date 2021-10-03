Eagles see red in blown scoring chances in loss to Chiefs

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Penalties, penalties, penalties. I didn’t expect the Eagles to win this game today, but I had hope during the game that they had a chance for an upset win. If it wasn’t for the touchdowns taken away for penalties and droped passes in the end zone, we could have won this one. There was a big improvement from last week against Dallas, and K.C. is a better team than Dallas. That’s all considering K.C. was desperate after losing its last two games. Win or lose, I’m only disappointed at the excessive penalties. I think if we play as good as we did today, maybe we can win the division.

