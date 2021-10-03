CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cool Ridge, WV

John Lynn Cooper Sr.

By Naomi Bowles
lootpress.com
 6 days ago

John Lynn Cooper Sr. age 66 of Cool Ridge, WV passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at his home. Born on April 5, 1955 at Coal City, he was the son of the late Gene Cooper and Earlene Hargis Cooper. Mr. Cooper was a retired coal miner, and was a member of the UMWA, having worked at Affinity Mines and Lightfoot #1 mines. He had also worked at WALMART in Beckley for 16 years. Mr. Cooper enjoyed gardening, working on cars, his Camaro, his pets, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jodi Grubb. Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Kathy May Sullivan Cooper; two sons, John Cooper II of Coal City, and Bret Cooper and wife Judy of Cool Ridge; step daughter, Brandi Williams and husband Dave of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Amber Cooper, Dalton Cooper, Kadin Cooper, Dacoda Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Levi Cooper, Jason Grubb, Joshua Grubb, Halie Pack, and Brenton Lilly. Two great grandchildren, Jayden and Josie Grubb. Three brothers, Gary Cooper and wife Renee of Danese, James “Butch” Cooper and wife Becky of Coal City, and Quincy Cooper and wife Christina of Hagerstown, MD.; a sister Patricia Sanger of Midway. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2 PM with Rev. Terry Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jacob Cooper, Roy McKinney, Ed Skaggs, Brenton Lilly, Jeremy Martin, and Josh Grubb. Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Cool Ridge, WV
Obituaries
City
Cool Ridge, WV
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. The talks are a continuation of "pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cooper
Person
Jeremy Martin
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy