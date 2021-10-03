John Lynn Cooper Sr. age 66 of Cool Ridge, WV passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at his home. Born on April 5, 1955 at Coal City, he was the son of the late Gene Cooper and Earlene Hargis Cooper. Mr. Cooper was a retired coal miner, and was a member of the UMWA, having worked at Affinity Mines and Lightfoot #1 mines. He had also worked at WALMART in Beckley for 16 years. Mr. Cooper enjoyed gardening, working on cars, his Camaro, his pets, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jodi Grubb. Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Kathy May Sullivan Cooper; two sons, John Cooper II of Coal City, and Bret Cooper and wife Judy of Cool Ridge; step daughter, Brandi Williams and husband Dave of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Amber Cooper, Dalton Cooper, Kadin Cooper, Dacoda Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Levi Cooper, Jason Grubb, Joshua Grubb, Halie Pack, and Brenton Lilly. Two great grandchildren, Jayden and Josie Grubb. Three brothers, Gary Cooper and wife Renee of Danese, James “Butch” Cooper and wife Becky of Coal City, and Quincy Cooper and wife Christina of Hagerstown, MD.; a sister Patricia Sanger of Midway. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2 PM with Rev. Terry Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jacob Cooper, Roy McKinney, Ed Skaggs, Brenton Lilly, Jeremy Martin, and Josh Grubb. Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.