Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, the Gaines Estate will introduce The Monday Market, an event that will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans and more on the first Monday of the month. The market will be made complete with live music from local artists.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO