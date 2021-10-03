Mary Winifred Crosier & Robert Lee Crosier

Mary Winifred Crosier went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born October 21, 1936 in Grafton, WV. She worked 27 years in Putnam County Schools as a school teacher, retiring in 1999. She took a special interest in her students and their lives. Mrs. Crosier enjoyed being outside and working in her yard and garden with her husband Bob and dog “Molly.” She also enjoyed her children, grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. Mrs. Crosier was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Crosier was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred “Andy” Myer Hartsaw and May Leachman Hartsaw. Also preceding is sister Betty Elizabeth “Liz” Links. Survivors include her son, Stephen Barry Crosier (Terri McKnight), her daughter Karen Elaine Morgan. Grandchildren, Kaylyn Marie Crosier Hunt (Chris), Jessica Victoria Morgan Williams (Garrett), and Jared Robert Morgan. Great grandchildren, Jude David, Sage Christopher, Axel Andrew, Thorin Dale, and Brier James.