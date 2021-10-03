CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Votto hits 36th homer, Reds top Pirates 6-3 in season finale

 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Votto hit his 36th home run and the Cincinnati Reds finished their season with a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. Rookie Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) beat the Pirates for the second time in as many starts. Cincinnati finished over .500 (83-29) over the course of a 162-game season for the first time since 2013. Pirates shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first major-league home run for the Pirates. Pittsburgh finished 61-101 while coming in last in the NL Central for the third straight season.

