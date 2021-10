FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Now that the Yankees have been eliminated from the postseason, the question of where the team goes from here and how it can right itself hangs in the balance. For nearly two decades, the Yankees have depended on imbuing the lineup with slugging power, believing that the lineup’s ability to hit home runs outweighs the high strikeout rates that come with it. Clearly, that approach did not work in 2021. In the long offseason ahead, general manager Brian Cashman has the unenviable task of retooling the Yankees’ offensive philosophy and reshaping the group of players who will carry out that new approach.

