Environment

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp mornings, warm afternoons expected this week

By Lisa Teachman
KSN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrisp mornings and mild afternoons – this is what fall is all about in Kansas! The storm system that brought unsettled weather to the region is now to the east, allowing a pattern shift of quiet and mostly clear skies to prevail this week. Overnight under a starry sky, temperatures...

