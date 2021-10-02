A Reminder That Baseball in October Means Everything

Hello. Hi. My name’s Red. Take a seat. Get comfy. Grab a beer. And listen up. Because I’ve got something important to tell you. The 2021 Red Sox season is down to its last two games. One measly game separates the Sox from the Wild Card-leading Yankees, and the coming-from-behind Jays and Mariners. While a part of me is secretly dying for the insanity of a four-way tie, I will simply say that I am happy to simply be discussing “playoff baseball” and “the Boston Red Sox” in the same sentence. I am especially happy because as a pale man of Irish descent, the transition from steamy summer months to crisp fall days is my wheelhouse. The fact that we could have meaningful baseball at this time of year is pretty much the only thing keeping me going right now.