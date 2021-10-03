CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Turned Down a Superhero Role Before Eternals, Was It Wonder Woman?

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans will see Angelina Jolie make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Eternals is released next month, but we all came pretty close to seeing her in a superhero movie role many years ago already. In a recent interview with Empire, Jolie spoke about her Eternals casting and reportedly made the comment that she once turned down a famous superhero role. The actress declined to say which movie or role this would have been "out of respect" for the person who was ultimately cast.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

#Empire#Sci Fi#Dc
