Anxiety hangs over Arizonans facing impending climate disasters
Stronger hurricanes, longer heat waves, bigger forest fires - the natural disasters we've seen this past year have been more severe, more deadly and more numerous than in decades past. And we know a warmer climate is part of the reason why. But climate change is doing more than causing physical harm to homes and communities. There's also anxiety, uncertainty and grief. Melissa Sevigny reports from member station KNAU in Flagstaff, Ariz.www.delawarepublic.org
