Environment

Anxiety hangs over Arizonans facing impending climate disasters

 5 days ago

Stronger hurricanes, longer heat waves, bigger forest fires - the natural disasters we've seen this past year have been more severe, more deadly and more numerous than in decades past. And we know a warmer climate is part of the reason why. But climate change is doing more than causing physical harm to homes and communities. There's also anxiety, uncertainty and grief. Melissa Sevigny reports from member station KNAU in Flagstaff, Ariz.

As the climate crisis intensifies, eco-anxiety is on the rise

The world’s climate is changing, across the globe, and associated with this is a growing sense of impending disaster at the situation. Eco-anxiety – defined as the chronic fear of environmental doom – is on the rise, according to Mala Rao and Richard A Powell, in an opinion piece published recently in the British Medical Journal.
