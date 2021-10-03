Jeter's Marlins close losing year with 5-4 win over Phils

The pressure is off at Citi Field, and as the mathematically eliminated Mets finish off their season, the tension of a playoff race has left the air. As unfortunate as that is, it has relieved the weight from an offense that has struggled all year. That very same offense came out striking during game one of the Mets final homestand of 2021, as they took on the Marlins in a seven-inning contest. When all was said and done, New York ended their five-game losing streak and defeated the Marlins, 5-2, as Marcus Stroman picked up his tenth win of the season.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO