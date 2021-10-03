CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeter's Marlins close losing year with 5-4 win over Phils

 6 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins closed their 11th losing season in 12 years with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper doubled and walked before being replaced in the bottom of the third. A contender for NL MVP, he hit .309 with 35 homers, 84 RBIs and a major league-best 1.044 OPS. Fortes sent a drive off off Hector Neris into the Marlins’ bullpen in left for a 5-3 lead, his fourth home run since he was called ip from Triple-A on Sept. 17.

Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Ap#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl Mvp#Triple A
