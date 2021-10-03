CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Stale script and cheap jokes prevent Black as Night from reaching its potential

By Mads Lennon
Cover picture for the article“The summer I got breasts is also the summer I fought vampires.” That’s how Black as Night, one of four films in this year’s Welcome to the Blumhouse quartet on Amazon Prime Video, begins. With an impressive slate of diverse actors and casts, this Halloween set promises refreshing storytelling and scare tactics, but Black as Night is a step down from the previous entry Bingo Hell.

“Into the Dark” may be over, but Jason Blum and his Blumhouse company aren’t done delivering original horror films to streaming subscribers who are looking for something new this spooky season. Following the quartet of releases from last October under the “Welcome To the Blumhouse” banner that included “The Lie” and “Nocturne,” two films that gathered a reasonably strong social response primarily due to their young casts and memorable twists, Amazon Prime Video offers a second slate of original movies for fans with two dropping on October 1 and another double feature landing on October 8. (Come back next week for reviews of those.) As usual, Blumhouse’s low-budget/high-concept production system leads to a very hit-and-miss track record, and the bad news is that both of the first two offerings in the 2021 edition of “Welcome to the Blumhouse” fall on the miss side of that ledger, although one more drastically than the other.
There’s no better way to ring in the month of October than with some spine-tingling horror. Welcome to the Blumhouse is a collection of disquieting genre films produced by Jason Blum on Amazon Prime Video. Designed to poke and prod at our deepest fears with surgical precision, each is a dark tale of family and love gone wrong. Grab some popcorn (or maybe your favorite teddy bear) and see the first two thrillers on October 1st with a $8.99 / month subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
Being packed off to a retirement home feels more like a first day at high school in The Manor (★★★☆☆), one of the concluding pair of films from horror outfit Blumhouse’s hook-up with Amazon. This high-class facility is riven with cliques, and secrets hang in its residents’ pleading gazes – mysteries that fire up former ballet dancer Judith Albright. She is played by a grey-tressed Barbara Hershey (last seen in a big role in 2010’s Black Swan) and must be the most glamorous 70-year-old stroke victim in screen history.
Almost one year ago, Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Prime brought a series of horror films to audiences under the umbrella, Welcome to Blumhouse. Originally there were four movies available for streaming with another four to come later. Tomorrow the second round of films will begin on Amazon Prime with Bingo Hell and Black as Night. Next week the final two films will premiere but some lucky winners can win a virtual pass to see either Madres or The Manor before they are released worldwide on October 8, 2021.
Among the many projects that have been on the Blumhouse "in development" list for the last few years, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been one that seems to have had no updates since it was announced back in 2018. The horror game inspired project has been highly anticipated by fans of the 2014 viral sensation, but it has been stuck in development hell for so long that it was starting to look doubtful that the movie was even still on Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum's radar. While promoting Amazon Prime Video's Welcome To The Blumhouse, Blum finally gave an update on the long gestating movie, starting with the loss of its original writer/director.
A new parody video featuring a quartet of cats singing a reimagined version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," complete with feline-inspired lyrics, has surfaced on YouTube. You can see the video below. The clip surely would have delighted the late Freddie Mercury, who was undoubtedly a cat person. In the early...
Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
