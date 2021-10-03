CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Isn't Human

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago

It's no secret and it's not really debatable at this point — Tom Brady is the GOAT.

Brady plays later tonight and needs just 68 yards to overtake Drew Brees as the all-time passing yards leader in the history of the NFL. The mark is currently at 80,358 yards, which is just under 46 miles. Brady already holds every other major record in the NFL — most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most conference championships (10). Adding the yardage record pretty much gives him the clean sweep. Brady is going to take the top spot away from Brees tonight, and it just so happens to be against the Patriots. How poetic.

The numbers are amazing, the winning is unprecedented and the legacy is bulletproof. The most amazing thing about Brady though, is the longevity. He is currently playing in his 22nd NFL season and is 44 years old. He's playing better than players half his age and he doesn't look like he's any worse now than when he was half his age. As the oldest quarterback in the league, he's currently second in the NFL in passing yards with 1,087 and No. 1 in touchdown passes with 10. Just incredible.

What's even more incredible, is Brady's plan. According to several outlets, including the official social media accounts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady intends to play until he's 50. In the video above, Brady discusses his future plans with his long time teammate Rob Gronkowski and in true Brady fashion, he announces his intentions with a sly smile, while also being totally serious.

In sports, Father Time is undefeated, but Brady is doing his best to hand him his first loss.

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Drew Brees
MassLive.com

Tom Brady responds to report that Bill Belichick wouldn’t meet him in person when leaving Patriots: ‘It was handled perfectly’

FOXBOROUGH — With Tom Brady returning to town Sunday night, his departure for New England was bound to get some headlines. But ESPN’s released of excerpts from “It’s Better To Be Feared” — Seth Wickersham’s tell-all book about the Patriots dynasty — has sent that into another stratosphere. The ESPN story led with a two paragraphs on Brady’s departure, saying the quarterback wanted to say farewell to Belichick like he had Robert Kraft, but the coach wouldn’t meet with him.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
New York Post

Bill Belichick’s Tom Brady admission doesn’t sit well with ex-Patriot

As the most successful head coach and quarterback pairing in NFL history prepare to square off for the first time, there is plenty of talk of who needed whom more, of who is more to credit for their success. What no one can deny, Bill Belichick included, is they were...
NFL
New England Patriots
Super Bowl
NFL
Football
Sports
dbrnews.com

Tom Brady is launching a clothing line

Tom Brady is already exploring post retirement career options, including branching out into fashion, as the NFL star is working on a men’s wear brand simply called ‘Brady’ which will hit stores at the end of this year.
NFL
NECN

PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years

It's been two decades since Tom Brady first took the field as a member of the Patriots. As he gets ready to take the field against them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look back at the story of the GOAT as it unfolded starting in 2021, through snowy Foxboro and a slew of championship parades.
NFL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick denies he wouldn’t meet Tom Brady in person, pushes back on Seth Wickersham book

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick is pushing back on Seth Wickersham’s new book. “It’s Better To Be Feared,” comes out later this month, but ESPN released excerpts from the book on Wednesday morning. Their story led with a two paragraphs on Tom Brady’s departure, saying the quarterback wanted to say farewell to Belichick like he had Robert Kraft, but the coach wouldn’t meet with him.
NFL
bardown.com

Tom Brady didn't even watch his own tribute video

Everyone knew there was going to be some sort of video tribute for Tom Brady on Sunday night as he made his first return back to Foxborough as a member of the Buccaneers, including Brady himself. The Patriots decided to play the video tribute right before the Bucs ran out...
NFL
audacy.com

Long on Patriots: 'You can't have football in Boston if you boo Tom Brady'

Tom Brady will make his widely-anticipated return to Foxboro on Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. Naturally, the 44-year-old quarterback isn't expecting a homecoming tribute -- it's just another business trip, no time to reminisce on his success with the franchise. But there's...
NFL
ABC6.com

Matt Judon: Patriots Defense Doesn’t Fear Tom Brady

Tom Brady may be an opponent when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. But he still has plenty of friends in the New England locker room who have never taken an NFL field and looked across at Brady wearing another team’s jersey, let alone had the chance to tackle him. While many Patriots have played against former teammates in the past they acknowledge this time is different. Especially playing opposite a player who knows them so well. It makes the margin for error minute, though the Patriots say they don’t expect to completely reinvent themselves this week.
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Isn’t Surprised With Anything That Tom Brady Accomplishes

FOXBORO (CBS) — With Tom Brady set to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday as a member of the Buccaneers, this feels more like a Super Bowl week than Week 4 of the regular season. It is, of course, no Super Bowl, as the Patriots sit at 1-2 on the season. But the hysteria will only grow as Sunday gets closer. The Patriots are doing their best to do what they do best, which is keep things focused on the task at hand. But still, it’s hard not to feed into the fanfare surrounding the return of a legend like Tom Brady....
NFL
