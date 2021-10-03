Tom Brady Isn't Human

It's no secret and it's not really debatable at this point — Tom Brady is the GOAT.

Brady plays later tonight and needs just 68 yards to overtake Drew Brees as the all-time passing yards leader in the history of the NFL. The mark is currently at 80,358 yards, which is just under 46 miles. Brady already holds every other major record in the NFL — most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most conference championships (10). Adding the yardage record pretty much gives him the clean sweep. Brady is going to take the top spot away from Brees tonight, and it just so happens to be against the Patriots. How poetic.

The numbers are amazing, the winning is unprecedented and the legacy is bulletproof. The most amazing thing about Brady though, is the longevity. He is currently playing in his 22nd NFL season and is 44 years old. He's playing better than players half his age and he doesn't look like he's any worse now than when he was half his age. As the oldest quarterback in the league, he's currently second in the NFL in passing yards with 1,087 and No. 1 in touchdown passes with 10. Just incredible.

What's even more incredible, is Brady's plan. According to several outlets, including the official social media accounts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady intends to play until he's 50. In the video above, Brady discusses his future plans with his long time teammate Rob Gronkowski and in true Brady fashion, he announces his intentions with a sly smile, while also being totally serious.

In sports, Father Time is undefeated, but Brady is doing his best to hand him his first loss.