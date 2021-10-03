CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local college roundup: Johnson lifts Camels to victory

By Day Staff Reports
 5 days ago
Conn College forward Mya Johnson is mobbed by teammates Jamie Scarpantorio (15), Clare Mulvihill (12), Morgan Plouffe (15), and Kat Norton (33) after scoring the eventual game-winning goal against Williams in the 80th minutes of NESCAC women's soccer action Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Harkness Field. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Mya Johnson scored the game's only goal as Connecticut College took a 1-0 win over Williams in a New England Small College Athletic Conference women's soccer game on Sunday.

Johnson, the former Old Lyme all-stater, scored at 80:54 with assists from Jamie Scarpantonio and Clare Mulvihill. Sarah Hall made six saves for the Camels (5-1-1, 4-1-1).

Men's soccer

• Conn College beat Williams 1-0 in a NESCAC game. Jake Creus scored in the 73rd minute. Rye Jaran assisted on the goal and Sam Maidenberg made nine saves for Conn (6-2, 5-1).

Field hockey

• Catherine Torres and Shea van den Broek scored two goals each as Williams beat Conn College 7-2 in a NESCAC game. Jackie Mountford made 17 saves for the Camels (1-8, 0-7).

Women's tennis

• Allison Falvey and Brooke Scully of Conn College advanced to the round of 32 in doubles play at the ITA New England Regionals at Bowdoin. They beat Joanna Atwater and Ava Lyons of Bates , 8-6, in the round of 64 before losing 8-2 to Gena Huang and Sami Remis of Middlebury. Caitlin Cass of Conn and Falvey each lost in the round of 64 in singles play.

Men's water polo

• Conn College lost to host Iona 19-7 on Saturday. Christian Jacobsen had three goals and made two saves in relief in the goal for the Camels (0-3).

Men's hockey

• UConn opened its season with a 6-3 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday night at the XL Center in Hartford. Vladislav Firstov scored twice for the Huskies, who ended a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) against Sacred Heart. Ryan Tverberg, Jachym Kondelik, Kevin O'Neil and Marc Gatcomb also scored and Darion Hanson made 31 saves for UConn.

Local roundup: Old Lyme volleyball makes it three straight

North Branford — Melanie Warren had 14 digs and eight kills as Old Lyme beat North Branford 3-1 in a Shoreline Conference volleyball match on Friday. Old Lyme (8-4, 7-4) has won three straight and six of its last seven matches. Maddie Hubbard had eight digs and Jamie Bucior had four aces and four kills for the Wildcats, who won 25-16, 26-24, 26-28 and 25-21.
Guilford's O'Brien runs wild in 34-12 win over East Lyme

East Lyme — There is no solace in losing, but at least there was this Friday night at Dick North Field for East Lyme: Unlike the last two weeks when the Vikings lost twice by a total of five points, there were fewer wouldas, couldas and shouldas during a more decisive 34-12 loss to Guilford.
