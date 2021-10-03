What we learned as Giants take West, set franchise wins record

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- It took a franchise-record 107 wins, but the Giants are National League West champions for the first time since 2012. Logan Webb was brilliant on the mound and hit a two-run homer Sunday, leading the Giants to an 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres that locked up the division title. This is a franchise known for big-time pitching performances in huge spots, and Webb joined the club by allowing pitching into the eighth and striking out eight.

