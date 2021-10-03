PHOTOS & VIDEOS: We Found the MOST Over-the-Top 50th Anniversary Treat in Disney World!
The Plaza Restaurant in Magic Kingdom is a great spot to get some classic American cuisine with a view of good ole’ Main Street, U.S.A.!. As part of Disney World’s big 50th Anniversary, the Plaza Restaurant has four new treats to celebrate the occasion! Of course, we have to take you with us to try them as part of the festivities (even though we’ve been making our way through over 150 treats and drinks already).allears.net
