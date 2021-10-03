Head Start expanding with new classrooms in New Kensington, Vandergrift

Westmoreland Community Action is expanding its Head Start program in New Kensington and Vandergrift.

In New Kensington, where the program runs from 1049 Fifth Ave. downtown, an additional classroom will be opened at the Salvation Army Church & Community Center, the former Fort Crawford Elementary School on Third Street.

In Vandergrift, a new classroom will be located at The Center on Franklin Avenue, the former Trinity United Presbyterian Church. In that area, Head Start operates at Kiski Area North Primary School in Allegheny Township.

Both classrooms are expected to begin operating in late October, together providing space for an additional 40 children, said Tammy Patterson, vice president of children and family services at Westmoreland Community Action. Equipment is scheduled to be delivered to both on Thursday, and staff are being hired.

Head Start prepares children ages 3 to 5 for kindergarten. It is free for families who meet income guidelines. Children also are given breakfast and lunch.

The new classrooms are being funded through an expansion of Head Start and additional funding in the state budget, Patterson said. Westmoreland Community Action received an additional $500,000 for Head Start, for a total of $1.1 million.

Each Head Start classroom has up to 20 students. The existing classrooms — three in New Kensington and one in Allegheny Township — are full and have waiting lists, Patterson said.

The New Kensington Salvation Army moved into the former New Kensington-Arnold elementary school in July 2020. It is renting rooms on the second floor for use by nonprofit groups and organizations.

Westmoreland Community Action’s Head Start has been in New Kensington for about 40 years, first in the Parnassus area before moving to Fifth Avenue, Patterson said.

Not all of the new spaces may be at the Salvation Army room. Opening the classroom there may create openings at Fifth Avenue, because some families may switch locations, Patterson said.

“It’s kind of nice to be expanding down there to give people on that side of town an opportunity since we’re full at the other location,” Patterson said. “The things that are going on in that building will work well with Head Start families. We’re excited to be in there.”

Some students in New Kensington are from the Kiski area, and they may change to Vandergrift, freeing even more space in New Kensington, Patterson said.

In Vandergrift, Head Start previously operated out of the Franklin Avenue church before moving to Kiski Area North Primary about five years ago. Returning there was a logical choice, Patterson said.

“Vandergrift is great: The need here is good and the community is wonderful,” Patterson said.

Center owner Chloe Kruse said the hall frequently is used for events and classes, including a popular annual Halloween community party. With Head Start moving in, she has moved her operations upstairs.

“It’s exactly what I wanted to happen in this space,” she said. “It’s all-around good for the community.”