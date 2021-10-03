CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

County Survey Seeking Input on Climate Change

bigislandnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiʻi County is developing an Integrated Climate Action Plan to identify how to address climate change causes and impacts to Hawaiʻi Island. The goal is to create a Climate Action Plan grounded in equity and includes strategies that will help us stop what is causing climate change and survive and minimize its effects. The survey is the first step in a more extensive process to broadly engage communities, specifically vulnerable communities, in developing this plan.

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is requesting input from residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan. A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the current state of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the County and to identify areas for improvement. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is open until Monday, November 1.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
altavistajournal.com

Town seeks input for future plans with community vision survey

Altavista is seeking its citizens’ input to chart the town’s course over the next several years. Last Friday, the town released a community vision survey to assess the needs of its citizens while formulating its next five-year comprehensive plan. Completing the survey allows citizens to provide input on the comprehensive plan, which town staff and officials refer to for various decisions. The survey released last week describes the comprehensive plan thusly:
ALTAVISTA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Action#Big Island#View Comments
thecounty.me

Age Friendly Houlton seeks community input on survey

HOULTON, Maine — “Age-Friendly Houlton” is a group of Houlton residents who are working together to make the community a more livable place. In order to focus efforts where they are most needed, Age-Friendly Houlton has started gathering information about how to make the town more accessible and inclusive for people of all ages.
HOULTON, ME
94.3 The X

Larimer County Seeking Input on How to Spend Recovery Cash

Larimer County has a survey out asking residents less than a dozen questions on how the county should use recovery funds. They're not saying how much in Federal funds that they have to spread around, but Larimer County and the Larimer Recovery Collaborative has a survey going on right now to get an idea of how members of the county's community would like the money to be spent.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Housing Policy Manager seeks landlord input

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Albemarle County Housing Policy Manager is seeking input from landlords who own property in Albemarle County to determine the impact that COVID-19 has had on their businesses. Landlords and property managers are invited to respond to an online survey which will...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs19news

Seeking public input on businesses accessing capital

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A survey is underway to hear from business owners about accessing capital. The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank is conducting the credit survey in partnership with the Virginia Small Business Development Center. Its findings will help identify the needs, gaps and opportunities that exist when it...
SMALL BUSINESS
Duluth News Tribune

City of Duluth seeks input on historic preservation standards

The city of Duluth is looking for public input regarding newly proposed downtown historic district standards. The proposed standards from the city's Planning & Economic Development Department would act as a guideline to assist property owners and contractors in determining how to maintain, repair, and, when necessary, replace features that are a part of historic structures and located within the downtown historic district, a city of Duluth news release said Wednesday.
DULUTH, MN
kpug1170.com

County Council seeking input on public participation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County wants more input from the public and you can help them improve the process. The County Executive’s office says members of the Whatcom County Planning Commission first said they would like to see more public participation. The County Council agreed and a Public Participation...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

King County Districting Committee Seeks Public Input at Town Hall Meetings

The King County Districting Committee announced four town hall meeting dates to gather public input on draft maps for redrawing King County Council districts. The Committee is working on finalizing draft maps that will be posted on the Committee website at www.kingcounty.gov/districting in early October. Before beginning work on the...
KING COUNTY, WA
bigislandnow.com

County Increases Gathering Size Limits For Sporting Events

Hawaiʻi County has expanded outdoor gathering limits to 25 for organized sports at all outdoor county recreational facilities under the Big Island Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 18, which was signed by Mayor Roth in concurrence with Governor Ige Monday, Oct. 4. The rule also creates a mechanism for sporting...
POLITICS
securitymagazine.com

FTA seeks industry input on transit safety

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is seeking the input of transit industry personnel, researchers, contractors, government entities, transit users and other interested parties to improve worker safety and security for millions of frontline staff. FTA has announced a Request for Information (RFI) soliciting public input on...
TRAFFIC
Barton Chronicle

Island Pond meeting seeks solutions to climate change

ISLAND POND — Approximately 30 members of the public provided input for Vermont’s Climate Action Plan at a meeting held September 23 at the Lakeside Park Pavilion in Island Pond. The participants represented a broad spectrum of Vermonters, all with strong ideas about climate change and about the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent under 2005 levels by 2025.
ISLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy