County Survey Seeking Input on Climate Change
Hawaiʻi County is developing an Integrated Climate Action Plan to identify how to address climate change causes and impacts to Hawaiʻi Island. The goal is to create a Climate Action Plan grounded in equity and includes strategies that will help us stop what is causing climate change and survive and minimize its effects. The survey is the first step in a more extensive process to broadly engage communities, specifically vulnerable communities, in developing this plan.bigislandnow.com
