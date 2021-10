FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has released the name of the driver killed in an auto accident that occurred on I-77 on October 1. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Gary Miller reported the collision happened around 4:04 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, near mile marker 42, approximately 8 miles north of Ridgeway, South Carolina. The driver of a 2016 Acura MDX, now identified as Heather Diane Vance, 49, of Charlotte, was traveling south on I-77 went she off the road, crossed the median and hit a tractor trailer traveling north head on.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO