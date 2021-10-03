CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Judge John Gargiulo passes away after battling pancreatic cancer

 5 days ago
U. S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo (Courtesy: Mississippi College School of Law)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – U. S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo passed away on Sunday, October 3 following complications from pancreatic cancer.

Gargiulo has served as U. S. Magistrate of the Southern District of Mississippi since his appointment in August 2014.

U. S. District Judge Halil S. “Sul” Ozerden of Gulfport, who worked closely with Judge Gargiulo, noted not only his service as U. S. Magistrate Judge, Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit Court District, and Assistant District Attorney, but also his active-duty service as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, which culminated in his eventual retirement as a Colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

“Since his appointment in August 2014, Judge Gargiulo has served our court with efficiency and distinction,” said Chief U. S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III, “and he will be sorely missed.”

“Judge Gargiulo served his state and his country at the highest levels. In fact, he dedicated his professional career to serving others,” Judge Ozerden said. “We owe him and his family a deep debt of gratitude, and we grieve with them at this most difficult time.”

Judge Gargiulo leaves behind his children, Katherine, Andrew, and Jordan, and his brothers Fred, Thomas, Robert and Peter, and his sister Terese.

