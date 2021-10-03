Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett not losing faith as offensive woes mount
MIAMI GARDENS — Colts coach Frank Reich looked across the field Sunday, specifically at the Miami Dolphins' offense, and rolled his eyes. So why not go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 27-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Nothing the Miami Dolphins had done thus far said if Indianapolis messes this up, the Jacoby Brissett-led offense could make it pay.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 0