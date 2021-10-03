CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett not losing faith as offensive woes mount

Palm Beach Interactive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS — Colts coach Frank Reich looked across the field Sunday, specifically at the Miami Dolphins' offense, and rolled his eyes. So why not go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 27-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Nothing the Miami Dolphins had done thus far said if Indianapolis messes this up, the Jacoby Brissett-led offense could make it pay.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jacoby Brissett has three weeks to create a Dolphins QB controversy

The old adage in the NFL goes, you don’t lose your job due to injury, but the Miami Dolphins may have a QB controversy if Jacoby Brissett plays well. Consider it a three week audition of sorts for Brissett. Tua Tagovailoa is on IR keeping him off the field for a minimum of three weeks. His bruised ribs turned out to be broken. Fractured on a hit by a Bills defender when Jesse Davis whiffed on his block.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jacoby Brissett’s journey started at Dwyer; now he’s starting QB for hometown Dolphins at Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS — Jack Daniels remembers seeing Jacoby Brissett for the first time as a chubby 6-foot-2 freshman who was more interested in basketball than football. “That’s why I didn’t even know if he was going to play football. He was a big basketball guy, and that was his No. 1 love,” Daniels, the former Dwyer High football coach told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “The first time I saw him throw, I was like, ‘Man, this kid could be special.’ ”
NFL
Yardbarker

Brissett, Dolphins Look To Bounce Back Against Waller, Raiders

NFL Sunday still features six undefeated teams that’ll take the field looking to stay perfect, with most facing tough competition, including the Las Vegas Raiders. For Miami Dolphins fans, they will get to see their team travel to Las Vegas for the first time since the Raiders moved from Oakland, in what will be another tough, but winnable, matchup.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Latest: Brissett, Dolphins force OT vs. Raiders

Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett has led the Dolphins to a tying touchdown and 2-point conversion with just 2 seconds left in regulation to send the Raiders to overtime for the second time in three weeks. With Miami out of timeouts, Brissett eluded pressure and scrambled up the middle for a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
chatsports.com

Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins vow to be aggressive when the time is right

LAS VEGAS -- For more than three quarters of Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Miami Dolphins offense looked, well, uninspiring. Turns out, there was a reason behind that. Making his first start at quarterback in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is on injured reserve and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Colts#Coaching#Disrespectful
chatsports.com

Will Jacoby Brissett's familiarity with Colts help the Miami Dolphins in Week 4?

MIAMI -- Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham had not asked Jacoby Brissett about what to expect from the quarterback's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 4. Needham actually seemed surprised by the question when asked if he had reached out to Brissett for tips. As it turns out, a player...
NFL
WPTV

Despite game-tying touchdown by Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins fall to Raiders in OT

LAS VEGAS — Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It marked the second time in the Raiders' first three games -- both at home -- they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime.
NFL
FOX Sports

Brissett won't have revenge in mind when Dolphins host Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett used to play for the New England Patriots, so it seemed logical to inquire whether he was picking. He wanted no part of that talk. “Don’t ask me,” Brissett insisted. His official stance: The storylines when quarterbacks face their former teams tend to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts Veterans Looking Forward To Playing Against Miami's Jacoby Brissett

When the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins meet for a 1 p.m. showdown inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a familiar face will be under center against the Colts. With budding star and former No. 5 overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovialoa, out for the Week 4 matchup due to bruised ribs, former Indianapolis Colts captain and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be calling the shots against his former team.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Dolphins coordinator explains what happened on Brissett-Waddle safety

No, Jacoby Brissett should not have thrown a pass to Jaylen Waddle as the receiver stood in his own end zone in Sunday's loss at Las Vegas. But, no, Dolphins co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville explained on Tuesday, that was not Brissett's offensive play call. That was on the Dolphins coaching...
NFL
247Sports

Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

For the last four seasons of his career, Jacoby Brissett was a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans, specifically during the 2017 and 2019 seasons when he started 15 games each for the franchise. But as the Colts prepare to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brissett is on the other sideline and is the quarterback Indianapolis has to prepare to stop. While it is a reunion with his former team, Brissett said that there is no “revenge game” factor coming into this matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacoby Brissett not focused on revenge narrative vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will see a familiar face lined up under center in Jacoby Brissett when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) at Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. With starter Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list due to a fractured hip, Brissett has been running the offense. After being the starter for the Colts for two seasons (2017, 2019), the team opted to sign Philip Rivers (2020) and trade for Carson Wentz (2021) rather than keep Brissett as the starter.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Brissett, Dolphins Take On Wentz, Colts at Home

The Miami Dolphins are looking to get to .500 on the season and keep the Indianapolis Colts winless as both teams enter week four of the NFL season. With numerous injuries on both sides, Miami will enter the contest as -1.5 favorites. Brissett, Wentz Have Tall Task in Faceoff. This...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Colts, Jacoby Brissett Made Right Decisions In Splitting Up

INDIANAPOLIS – With the Colts bringing on plenty of backup quarterback drama right now, it’s only fitting that the opposing quarterback this Sunday afternoon is Jacoby Brissett. In recent days and weeks, plenty have brought up the mistake the Colts made in not bringing Brissett back in 2021. However, we...
NFL
cbs12.com

Jacoby Brissett leads Dolphins into ultra important game against former team

Miami Gardens (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins seem to be facing their first ‘must win’ game of the season as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this week at their training facility in Miami Gardens. The last thing they want to do is drop their record to 1-3 with a road game against Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs next on the docket, followed by a road game in Monday, England against Jacksonville. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is the last guy to be looking past the winless Colts.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy