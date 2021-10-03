Severe Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Oakland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OAKLAND COUNTY At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clarkston, or 8 miles west of Oxford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Oxford around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakeville, Lake Orion and Leonard. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN