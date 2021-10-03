CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Restaurant Providing Meals to Workers Responding to Oil Spill

By Maggie More
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA restaurant in Huntington Beach is providing free meals to the rescue workers responding to the major oil spill off the coast, beginning Sunday. Good Vibes Plant-Based Bar and Kitchen, located at 501 Main St. in Huntington Beach, is giving free food "to those working to save wildlife from the 126,000 gallons of post-production crude oil leaking into the Pacific Ocean," the restaurant said in a news release.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
Local
California Restaurants
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Huntington Beach, CA
Restaurants
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Washed Ashore#Post Production#Food Drink#Socal
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy