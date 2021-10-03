Huntington Beach Restaurant Providing Meals to Workers Responding to Oil Spill
A restaurant in Huntington Beach is providing free meals to the rescue workers responding to the major oil spill off the coast, beginning Sunday. Good Vibes Plant-Based Bar and Kitchen, located at 501 Main St. in Huntington Beach, is giving free food "to those working to save wildlife from the 126,000 gallons of post-production crude oil leaking into the Pacific Ocean," the restaurant said in a news release.www.nbcbayarea.com
