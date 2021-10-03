CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Ryan Santoso: No field-goal attempts

 5 days ago

Santoso converted two of two PATs during Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Bears. Santoso got another start with Austin Seibert (COVID-19) still unavailable. Unfortunately, a pair of Lions fumbles killed his chances of having a respectable fantasy day, though the lack of production shouldn't be a surprise for any kicker attached to the Lions offense. Even if Santoso gets another chance with Detroit in Week 5 against Minnesota, he won't be a recommendable fantasy option in any format.

Lions' Notable Trade Attempt Is Reportedly Unlikely

Entering the 2021 NFL season, no one expected the Detroit Lions to compete for a playoff spot. Two games into the season, the Lions sit at 0-2 on the year and look to be in the rebuilding process. It wasn’t surprising, then, to learn that Detroit is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
Justin Tucker kicks an NFL-record field goal to beat the Detroit Lions

Justin Tucker had to break into the record books to get the win. The Baltimore Ravens kicker did just that. Tucker kicked a 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. There was plenty of drama. After the kick, the football hit the crossbar but still managed to make it through the uprights. Tucker was mobbed by his teammates on the field after the game.
Ryan Santoso: Reverts to practice squad

Santoso reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Santoso was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and he enjoyed a perfect afternoon by making his lone field-goal attempt and both PATs. The 26-year-old could be elevated from the practice squad again for Week 4 should Austin Seibert (COVID-19) remain sidelined.
Lions' Ryan Santoso: Perfect with limited opportunities

Santoso made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Santoso was hardly needed before drilling a 35-yard go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left in the game, only for Justin Tucker to come back the other way with a game-winning and league-record 66-yarder as time expired. If Austin Seibert (COVID-19) is forced to miss another week, Santoso could get another opportunity with Detroit in Week 4 against Chicago.
Ex-Lions KR Jamal Agnew returns ex-Lion Matt Prater's missed field goal 109 yards for a TD

A last-second field goal attempt that would have set an NFL record turned into a record-tying runback the other way on Sunday. On the final play of the first half of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, Cards kicker — and former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Matt Prater, who already holds the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal – came out to attempt a 68-yarder.
Justin Fields will start against the Lions on Sunday

The Bears announced on Saturday evening Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. In a corresponding announcement, the team said Andy Dalton’s injury designation was downgraded from “questionable” to “doubtful.”. Fields drew his first career start last week against the Browns, and it did...
Ryan Santoso
Detroit Lions elevate kicker Ryan Santoso to active roster vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions are traveling to Chicago for a Week 4 game against the Bears, but their kicker Austin Seibert remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which has prompted the team to elevate kicker Ryan Santoso to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. This is the second week in a...
Fields to start vs. Lions with Dalton out

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get his second career start Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday. Andy Dalton, who's dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, was made inactive after being downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday. Fields struggled in his first NFL start -...
NFC North Rundown: Lions' bad luck continues with loss on a 66-yard field goal

With a thrilling 37-second drive, the Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 on Mason Crosby’s late field goal and moved to 2-1 on the young season. Green Bay became the first NFC North team to reach a pair of wins in exciting fashion, but it was anything but exciting for some other teams across the division.
Detroit Lions defeated by Baltimore at Ford Field

DETROIT – Justin Tucker ended the game as if he was starting it, backing up an extra step or two and kicking the football with every bit of force he had in his right foot. Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Detroit Lions haven't won a contest against the Minnesota Vikings since Oct. 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Sunday. Detroit and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. If the game is anything like the Vikings' 37-35 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Baltimore Ravens' record-setting 66-yard field goal beats Detroit Lions at final horn, 19-17

DETROIT — Justin Tucker ended the game as if he was starting it, backing up an extra step or two and kicking the football with every bit of force he had in his right foot. Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Tucker's record 66-yard field goal lifts Raven over Lions

(AP) -- Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker has kicked an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a dramatic 19-17 victory over the still winless Detroit Lions. Detroit appeared to be on the verge of victory when Lions kicker Ryan Santoso connected from 35 yards with...
Lions Week 5 protections: Detroit keeps Ryan Santoso an available option

It’s a new week in the NFL, but the Detroit Lions continue to roll out the same protected practice squad strategy it has all season. In Week 5, the Lions have elected to protect the maximum four players, and it’s the same four players that were protected last two weeks:
Detroit Lions lose on record-breaking, last-second 66-yard field goal

The Detroit Lions gave the Baltimore Ravens their all. After an ugly first half, the Lions took the Ravens to the brink and nearly had the game in hand. Detroit was a fourth-and-19 stop away from winning the game. Even after giving up a huge 36-yard pass on that play, all the Lions needed was for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to not set the NFL record for the longest field goal.
