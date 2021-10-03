Lions' Ryan Santoso: No field-goal attempts

Justin Tucker had to break into the record books to get the win. The Baltimore Ravens kicker did just that. Tucker kicked a 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. There was plenty of drama. After the kick, the football hit the crossbar but still managed to make it through the uprights. Tucker was mobbed by his teammates on the field after the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO