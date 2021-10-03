Lions' Ryan Santoso: No field-goal attempts
Santoso converted two of two PATs during Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Bears. Santoso got another start with Austin Seibert (COVID-19) still unavailable. Unfortunately, a pair of Lions fumbles killed his chances of having a respectable fantasy day, though the lack of production shouldn't be a surprise for any kicker attached to the Lions offense. Even if Santoso gets another chance with Detroit in Week 5 against Minnesota, he won't be a recommendable fantasy option in any format.www.cbssports.com
