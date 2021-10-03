Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Non-factor in Week 4 loss

Gaskin rushed just twice for three yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during a 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The Dolphins largely abandoned the running game in the second half, but it was still disappointing to see Gaskin get such little opportunity and get outpaced in carries by not just backfield mate Malcolm Brown (eight carries) but by quarterback Jacoby Brissett (three carries) as well. Gaskin had just logged a season-high 13 carries in Week 3 against the Raiders and had recorded no fewer than six targets in any of his first three contests, so perhaps Sunday's strange stat line will prove to be nothing more than a one-week outlier. Gaskin will look to substantiate that in a difficult Week 5 road matchup versus the Buccaneers.