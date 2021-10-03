CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Non-factor in Week 4 loss

Gaskin rushed just twice for three yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during a 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The Dolphins largely abandoned the running game in the second half, but it was still disappointing to see Gaskin get such little opportunity and get outpaced in carries by not just backfield mate Malcolm Brown (eight carries) but by quarterback Jacoby Brissett (three carries) as well. Gaskin had just logged a season-high 13 carries in Week 3 against the Raiders and had recorded no fewer than six targets in any of his first three contests, so perhaps Sunday's strange stat line will prove to be nothing more than a one-week outlier. Gaskin will look to substantiate that in a difficult Week 5 road matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Myles Gaskin mothballed in Miami loss

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin rushed 2 times for 3 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Gaskin averaged 9.0 carries and 5.3 targets in the first three games while logging a 55.4% offensive snap share, but his volume plummeted in Sunday's loss and played less than a quarter of Miami's snaps on offense. Malcolm Brown rushed eight times and drew a target while leading the backfield with a 67.3% snap share. Salvon Ahmed had three carries and was targeted twice on 9.6% of the offensive snaps. Gaskin went from a season-high workload in Week 3 to season-lows in Week 4, and now the Dolphins' next matchup is against an elite Tampa Bay Buccaneers front.
