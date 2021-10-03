Antonio Brown features Bill Belichick in Bucs-Pats hype video
Tom Brady isn't the only ex-New England Patriot returning to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Antonio Brown also will be at Gillette Stadium for the highly-anticipated matchup, and the veteran wide receiver is seeking revenge on the team that released him two years ago. Brown posted a hype video to his Instagram account that features a Bill Belichick press conference, highlights from his brief Pats tenure, and Brady getting his team "laser focused."www.nbcsports.com
