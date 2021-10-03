CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen: Efficient day against Texans

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Allen completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 248 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Texans. He added six rushes for 41 yards. Allen threw an interception on his first pass of the the game, but he spent the rest of the contest picking apart the Texans' secondary. Five of his 20 completions went for 20 or more yards, and he completed those passes to four different receivers. The only thing holding Allen back from a bigger performance was the fact that the game was such a blowout, as Mitchell Trubisky entered the contest midway through the fourth quarter. After a slow start to the season, Allen has racked up nine total touchdowns vs. two interceptions across his last three games.

96.1 The Breeze

Bills Fans Want This Sweatshirt Josh Allen Was Wearing On Sunday [PHOTO]

The Buffalo Bills are now focused on their week 5 game on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be played on Sunday Night Football. The Bills have been dominant the last three weeks, albeit, against weaker teams in the NFL. They have shutout two opponents in the last three weeks and have a +90 point differential in the NFL. That's number one in the NFL by 45 points, which is astonishing, to say the least.
NFL
92.9 Jack FM

Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Wins The Internet With Hilarious Josh Allen Tweet [PIC]

You have probably heard by now, but the Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after a dominating win at home against The Washington Football Team on Sunday. The Bills won by a score of 43-21 in front of a packed Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It was the return of the Bills offense in the form that Bills fans adored in 2020. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for nearly 360 yards and four touchdowns with another rushing touchdown to cap off the Bills scoring on the afternoon.
NFL
buffstaterecord.com

Josh Allen=Bucky Barnes?

As Josh Allen rolled out of the pocket on a 3rd and 9 play this Sunday against the Washington Football Team, he gained the admiration of many comic book fans as he rifled a 28-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders in the back of the endzone. This heroic feat, one which walks the line between real life and fantasy, was immediately compared to Bucky Barnes in “The Winter Soldier” by NFL critics and fans alike.
NFL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 career milestones Josh Allen reached in Week 3

Josh Allen had his best game of the 2021 season in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team. He would finish the game with 358 passing yards and five total touchdowns by throwing four touchdowns and adding one more on the ground. However, it wasn’t just a good game for...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Circling the Wagons: Josh Allen leads Bills to 43-21 victory over Washington

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ and Josh Allen’s dominant victory over the Washington Football Team 43-21. This was Josh Allen’s “Come Back to Form” game, as he put on a show in Orchard Park with 358 yards passing and 5 total TDs. We also talk about Emmanuel Sanders, Dawson Knox, Cole Beasley, Zack Moss, the stifling Bills defense, the special teams gaffes, and much more!
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' David Culley on Bills QB Josh Allen: 'He's the total package'

Texans coach David Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills when the franchise selected quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Culley watched Allen develop in an up-and-down rookie season, a year in which the Wyoming product went 5-6 as a starter, missed four games with an elbow injury and threw 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Stellar performance in rout

Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 43-21 win over Washington on Sunday. He also rushed four times for nine yards and another score. This was the breakout effort that both the Bills brass that had doled out the...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take2: Josh Allen back to 2020 form in Bills’ Week 3 victory

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 victory against the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. He threw for 358 yards and four touchdown passes (three in the first half) and ran for another. Allen had a pretty 41-yard connection with Emmanuel Sanders to set up the first of two second-quarter field goals. Allen and Sanders showed their best chemistry to date, as Sanders caught five of the six passes thrown his way, two for touchdowns.
NFL

