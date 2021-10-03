CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' David Montgomery: To undergo MRI on Monday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery is slated to have an MRI on his left knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. At the time Montgomery departed Sunday's 24-14 win against the Lions, he had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a hyperextension, but the upcoming MRI may provide further clarity about the severity and potential absence. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, veteran Damien Williams should take over lead-back duties for the Bears, with rookie Khalil Herbert available for complementary work.

bleachernation.com

Report: “Initial Belief” After Early Tests Suggest David Montgomery’s Knee Injury is a Hyperextension, But MRI Coming Monday

Watching David Montgomery go down (and not get up) in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Bears win against the Lions did a number in taking the wind out of our sails. Montgomery had already bulldozed his way to a 20+ carry, 100+ yard, 2 TD game by the time the injury happened. And when Montgomery walked off the field, it was easy to default to fearing the worst.
NFL
FanSided

David Montgomery posts cryptic tweet after gnarly knee injury

After suffering a brutal knee injury, David Montgomery updated Bears fans on Twitter with what appears to be better news than expected. Chicago Bears fans watched Justin Fields collect his first win as an NFL starter with bated breath. While the win was a huge relief, the loss of David Montgomery put a damper on the celebration especially considering how serious the injury seemed at the time.
NFL
arcamax.com

Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 -- but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

CHICAGO — For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, potentially under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery expected to miss at least four weeks with knee injury, could be out until Week 11

The Bears won on Sunday, topping the rival Lions to improve to 2-2 on the year, but they lost one of their most important players in the process, with running back David Montgomery exiting early with a knee injury. And they aren't likely to get him back for a while. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Montgomery has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and is expected to miss four to five weeks. A trip to injured reserve, which would guarantee a three-game absence, is likely in order; and it's possible Montgomery won't be back until Week 11, after the Bears' bye.
NFL
Newsbug.info

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery figures to be out until November and the team has traded for returner Jakeem Grant

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss four to five weeks with a sprained left knee, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news Tuesday. The Bears hope the injury Montgomery suffered Sunday during a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions won’t be season-ending — and that appears to be the case. Still, Montgomery figures to be out through the rest of October, a significant blow to a struggling offense that was hoping to build off the momentum Montgomery helped provide Sunday.
NFL
