Bears' David Montgomery: To undergo MRI on Monday

The Bears won on Sunday, topping the rival Lions to improve to 2-2 on the year, but they lost one of their most important players in the process, with running back David Montgomery exiting early with a knee injury. And they aren't likely to get him back for a while. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Montgomery has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and is expected to miss four to five weeks. A trip to injured reserve, which would guarantee a three-game absence, is likely in order; and it's possible Montgomery won't be back until Week 11, after the Bears' bye.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO