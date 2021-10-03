Bears' David Montgomery: To undergo MRI on Monday
Montgomery is slated to have an MRI on his left knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. At the time Montgomery departed Sunday's 24-14 win against the Lions, he had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a hyperextension, but the upcoming MRI may provide further clarity about the severity and potential absence. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, veteran Damien Williams should take over lead-back duties for the Bears, with rookie Khalil Herbert available for complementary work.www.cbssports.com
