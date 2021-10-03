CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Tops century mark in upset win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolladay caught six of seven targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. Golladay paced New York in receiving yards with fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both sidelined by hamstring injuries, though rookie Kadarius Toney ended up leading the team with nine targets. The former Lions wide receiver saved his most important play for overtime, gaining 23 yards to convert a 3rd-and-5 before Saquon Barkley sealed the win with a six-yard touchdown on the very next play. With his first 100-yard performance as a Giant in the books, Golladay will set his sights on scoring his first touchdown with Big Blue in his introduction to the Giants-Cowboys rivalry in Week 5.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Kenny Golladay to Play Week 3 Against Atlanta

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is active and will play in a Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1442140479982817287. Golladay was dealing with a lingering hip issue and was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup. In a Week 2,...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Marquise Brown, more affecting Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em calls

There's already been plenty of bad news on the WR front, as Antonio Brown (COVID), Diontae Johnson (knee), and Russell Gage (ankle) have been ruled out and Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Jamison Crowder (groin) are "doubtful." Hopefully, you've already planned ahead for life without those guys, but it's the "questionable" pass-catchers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Marquise Brown, Darnell Mooney, and Evan Engram, who will cause start 'em, sit 'em headaches right up until kickoff. We're here to help with the latest updates on these players so you can finalize your Week 3 fantasy lineups.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Kenny Golladay active as Giants have full arsenal against Falcons

The Giants went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons at full strength, in terms of getting all their offensive skill players on the field. The only player in question, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, passed a rigorous pre-game test, under the watchful eyes of head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, trainers and medical staff. Golladay, listed as questionable with a hip injury, ran routes, did sprints, stopped and started. Afterward, he met with all the interested parties and the determination was made that he was a go for the game.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When the New York Giants forked over $72 million to wide receiver Kenny Golladay early in free agency, the expectation was they were finally getting the playmaker they needed on the outside. When healthy, Golladay was Matthew Stafford's go-to guy on the Detroit Lions. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Kenny Golladay injury status for Falcons game, revealed

The New York Giants head into their winless Week 3 clash with some positive news. Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will suit up against the Atlanta Falcons. The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport:. Giants WR Kenny Golladay, questionable with a hip injury, worked out earlier this...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kenny Golladay Start/Sit Week 3: Giants WR needs to prove himself

Since signing his lucrative deal in free agency, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t quite had the impact that fantasy football managers were hoping for. The former Detroit Lions star, who was expected to be the team’s WR1, has just 7 receptions for 102 yards. Perhaps more concerning is the chemistry between Sterling Shepard and quarterback Daniel Jones, which has relegated Golladay to the team’s second option.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Yardbarker

Is Giants’ Kenny Golladay in line for a breakout performance against New Orleans?

The New York Giants are once again struggling on offense to curate big plays downfield and take advantage of lesser defenses. Against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the Giants only mustered 14 points, an embarrassing number considering their opponent had given up an average of 40 over the first two games of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Advanced statistic shows Kenny Golladay’s improvement across weeks

The New York Giants signed Kenny Golladay this offseason to be their number one receiver. In fact, the Giants were confident enough in getting value from Golladay that they signed him to a $72 million dollar contract despite having other pressing needs such as strengthening the lines. Through the first few games of the season, Golladay didn’t really look like a player that was being paid such a large amount.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#Lions#Big Blue
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy