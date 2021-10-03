Power restored for nearly 20,000+ in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY — More than 20,000 residences and businesses lost power Sunday afternoon in the Salt Lake area.

Around 3:40 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power initially announced that 22,455 customers in the "Metro-Jordan Valley area" were without electricity.

About 40 minutes later, the company said the outage was caused by a damaged line and that the areas of Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Holladay and Millcreek were impacted.

An update given at 5:20 p.m. said power was restored to all but about 100 customers. RPM said it's expected to be fully restored by 8 p.m.

The latest update to this outage can be found on RMP's online outage map .