Kowar hit hard early, Perez doesn’t homer as Kansas City Royals lose season finale

Another not great day for Kowar Jackson Kowar has been inexplicably, horrifically bad this year at the big league level. Entering today, his ERA was 11.45 and his FIP was 7.12. Notably, he has made seven starts so far, and has given up less than four runs exactly once. Today, he continued this trend, giving up five runs in a mere 4.1 innings. The bullpen imploded behind him and the Royals offense just couldn’t keep up, gifting Cleveland a 8-3 win in their last home game ever as the Cleveland Racists. The trouble started early for Kowar, who left his second pitch middle-middle for Myles Straw to hammer for a double. Amed Rosario, noted Royals killer, then crushed another fastball that stayed up for a ground rule double of his own, and was scored by a sac fly from Franmil Reyes. That extra base train would continue to leave the station, as Bradley Zimmer and Andres Giminez both crushed doubles of their own in the second inning. Rosario—who else—would hit a home run in the third inning. Kowar.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO