Kowar hit hard early, Perez doesn’t homer as Kansas City Royals lose season finale

By Lynn Worthy
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals’ season finale Sunday followed a frustratingly familiar script for rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar, who endured early struggles and pitched much better as his outing continued. Kowar allowed five runs on five hits, including a home run, in four innings. He also struck out six and tossed...

kshb.com

Behind another Perez homer, the Royals beat the Indians, 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Salvador Perez hits his 48th homer as Royals dump Indians

Salvador Perez tied a club record with his 48th home run of the season as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Wednesday. It was also the 200th home run of Perez's career. He leads the majors in home runs and also in RBIs, after driving in three runs to run his total to 121.
MLB
Hutch Post

Witt Jr., Kowar honored by Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been honored with the George Brett Hitter of the Year Award, given to the top position player in the Royals organization, and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar has won the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year Award, which is given to the top pitcher in the organization.
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 2-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (75-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-84) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). SEIDEL:Why Friday night was the best gift of all from the Tigers to Miguel Cabrera. 'HAVEN'T ARRIVED YET':Beating playoff teams is nice, but Tigers send statement. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily...
MLB
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Cleveland unleashes flurry of extra base hits to defeat Kowar and the Royals 8-3

Another not great day for Kowar Jackson Kowar has been inexplicably, horrifically bad this year at the big league level. Entering today, his ERA was 11.45 and his FIP was 7.12. Notably, he has made seven starts so far, and has given up less than four runs exactly once. Today, he continued this trend, giving up five runs in a mere 4.1 innings. The bullpen imploded behind him and the Royals offense just couldn’t keep up, gifting Cleveland a 8-3 win in their last home game ever as the Cleveland Racists. The trouble started early for Kowar, who left his second pitch middle-middle for Myles Straw to hammer for a double. Amed Rosario, noted Royals killer, then crushed another fastball that stayed up for a ground rule double of his own, and was scored by a sac fly from Franmil Reyes. That extra base train would continue to leave the station, as Bradley Zimmer and Andres Giminez both crushed doubles of their own in the second inning. Rosario—who else—would hit a home run in the third inning. Kowar.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Salvador Perez is back in starting lineup for Kansas City Royals following injury

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will be in the starting lineup on Thursday night following a injury that forced him out of the previous night’s game after just two innings. He’ll serve as the designated hitter and bat third in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians. Perez...
MLB
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Joel Payamps
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
Santa Maria Times

Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left Kansas City's game after striking out in the second Wednesday night. There was no immediate announcement about why Perez exited early. Perez homered on the first pitch he...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: TV, probable pitchers for series finale

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (4-3, 3.04 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Kris Bubic (5-6, 4.80 ERA). Game notes: The Tigers wrap up their final 2021 game vs. the rival Royals behind Peralta, who's been a revelation. He has...
MLB
Daily Record

Salvador Perez hits MLB-best 47th homer in Royals' win over Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated Cleveland 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
#The Kansas City Royals#The Blue Jays#Chicago White Sox
JC Post

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48. The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record. Bringing in the three runs jumps...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kowar frustrated, tired but also encouraged by rookie year

Jackson Kowar has just gotten plain tired of the struggles. The Kansas City Royals rookie right-hander hasn’t given up on anything. In fact, he said he’s encouraged about the organization’s plan to get him on track. He’s just tired of his own inconsistency. The talent remains evident and clear. There’s...
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals clinch series victory despite losing Perez and Lynch to injuries

Hunter Dozier continued his late-season resurgence with a pivotal hit in the seventh inning to swing the game in the Kansas City Royals’ favor as they clinched a series win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Dozier ripped a two-out, two-run triple into right-center field to break a tie...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals score early but stall late in makeup game loss at Cleveland

Three early runs against a tough starting pitcher who’d given the Kansas City Royals fits last week seemed promising. Unfortunately, those three runs only tied the score and the Cleveland Indians nearly tripled KC’s output. The Royals fell 8-3 to the Indians on Monday afternoon in front of an announced...
MLB
The Associated Press

Kowar scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (72-89, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-87, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 5.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-5, 10.60 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +100, Twins -120; over/under is 10...
MLB

