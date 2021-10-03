CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Multiple paths, same ending: Doe River Gorge “Maze of Life” event

By Jerrica Dyson
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvLKH_0cG3E29I00

HAMPTON, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Who said the corn maze is just for Halloween? Doe River Gorge aims to be different with their event, “Maze of Life”.

Region Ahead’s ‘Helping Heroes’ campaign raises $46,495 to feed hospital staff fighting COVID-19

Each year, Doe River Gorge hosts a summer camp for children and teens, and Maze of Life helps them to prepare for the summer.

“This event is super important for our camp,” said Michael Maughon, Director of Outdoor Education. “It helps us fundraise money so that we can do our ministry out here and bring kids to summer camp. We have never turned a kid away due to funds”

Johnson City Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week at Founders Park

Although the corn maze ride was a highlight, organizers aimed to provide visitors with a variety of activities. Some featured activities were a pony ride, train ride, petting zoo, and food.

The Maze began on Sept. 26 and will end on Oct. 31. For more information visit the Doe River Gorge website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Live music, kids’ activities for Fall Fest at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park is making sure fall is at the forefront of Saturday’s activities with Fall Fest, a special celebration of the beautiful time of year for the park’s 50th anniversary. According to the park’s website, visitors on Saturday will find events for all ages scattered throughout the park in addition […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hungry Mother State Park hosts Appalachian Heritage Festival

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Hungry Mother State Park will feature even more entertainment as the Appalachian Heritage Festival promises history, craft and cultural lessons. According to the event’s website, the festival will include booths where visitors can get real-time lessons about old-school pastimes like toy making, leatherwork, basket weaving […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

Rocky Mount Historic Site hosting Harvest Festival

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Rocky Mount Historic Site is celebrating fall with its Harvest Festival. According to a social media post, the festival will include various demonstrations such as apple butter making, cider pressing, blacksmithing and more. Participants can also take place in sack races and corn hole along with other toys and games.
PINEY FLATS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Hampton, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
WJHL

Farmers determined to bring fall festivities despite setbacks

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall has arrived, bringing excitement for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Farmers are no different as they spend months preparing for these events and activities. Farmers actually depend on these events and activities for a large chunk of their income. Preparing isn’t easy, especially if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate. Emily […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to introduce new amphitheater in 2022

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain announced Friday that park-goers will gather at a different location for shows and program next year. Park officials revealed a project in the works — a new amphitheater — that will end Bays Mountain’s 50th year on a high note. Eastman and the City of Kingsport helped make the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Heritage Days kicks off in Rogersville on Friday

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Heritage Days event returns to Rogersville Friday with plenty for the whole family to do. The festival will begin with a children’s parade, chili cook-off, antique car cruise-in and soul food dinner. According to their website the following days, the festival will include various...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gorge#Corn Maze#Petting Zoo#Maze Of Life#Outdoor Education
WJHL

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage Saturday night

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two years away from the stage due to the pandemic, the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will make its triumphant return. The 80+ member symphony will present “Heroic Journeys” on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Milligan University’s Seeger Memorial Chapel. Audience members must adhere to some COVID protocols before enjoying […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘That’s my prayer, that we can at least get a remission for this disease:’ Families talk impact of Alzheimer’s

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — While Alzheimer’s takes a heavy toll on the person diagnosed, it also heavily impacts their families. That’s why they want to spread awareness and raise funds through The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Sisters Sandra Varano and Tammy King lost their mother to Alzheimer’s more than 10 years ago. “It’s very stressful […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Quite the Catch: Angler reels in 35-lb striped bass at Boone Lake

Tenn. (WJHL) — When Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Tommy Woods hit the water of Boone Lake Oct. 5 hoping to reel in a big one, he wasn’t expecting the 35-lb catch. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that the striped bass — also known as a rockfish — has come […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
366
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy