Saquon Barkley: Conversation with Daniel Jones led to TD catch

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants were down 11 points to the Saints in the fourth quarter at the Superdome when they split Saquon Barkley out as a receiver to the left from their 46-yard-line. Barkley ran past cornerback Marshon Lattimore, caught a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and was off to the races for a touchdown that cut New Orleans’ lead to 21-16. Jones would run for a two-point conversion and the Giants were able to send the game with a field goal in the final minute.

