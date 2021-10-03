Saquon Barkley: Conversation with Daniel Jones led to TD catch
The Giants were down 11 points to the Saints in the fourth quarter at the Superdome when they split Saquon Barkley out as a receiver to the left from their 46-yard-line. Barkley ran past cornerback Marshon Lattimore, caught a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and was off to the races for a touchdown that cut New Orleans’ lead to 21-16. Jones would run for a two-point conversion and the Giants were able to send the game with a field goal in the final minute.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
